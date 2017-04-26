Crime

April 26, 2017 1:22 PM

Fairview Heights man arrested on charges of sexual abuse

News-Democrat

A Fairview Heights man charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse was arrested on Monday.

Joseph Gaither, 21, contacted a 15-year-old girl on Facebook and continued contacting her through Snapchat, according to the Fairview Heights Police Department.

Even though he knew the girl’s age, Gaither arranged to meet her for a sexual relationship, according to police. The girl told police about him in January.

Gaither may face charges in other venues for similar behavior, according to police.

After he was arrested, Gaither was taken to the St. Clair County Jail, according to Tim Mueller, the Public Information Officer with the Fairview Heights Police Department.

Gaither was released after posting $5,000 in cash for bond.

