Robber flees store empty-handed after clerk demands he show his face

An armed robber fled a Belleville dollar store empty-handed Thursday night after an employee refused to open the cash register and demanded that the man show his face, police said.
The attempted robbery Thursday at a Family Dollar store in downtown Belleville happened a day after someone robbed another Family Dollar store in west Belleville.
The Family Dollar at Illinois 157 and 89th Street was robbed Wednesday night, and the one at 314 N. Illinois St. was the site of an attempted robbery Thursday night.
Thursday’s suspect was described as a 6-foot-2 black man who wore a black hoodie, gray pajama pants, and a gray bandana that covered his nose and mouth. The man’s hood was pulled tight to cover his face.
Displaying a handgun in his waistband, the man pointed to the register and demanded employees open it, according to the Belleville Police Department.
One employee said “no” and demanded the man remove his hood and bandana. Then the suspect fled with nothing.
No one was injured during the attempted robbery. Belleville Police were still investigating it as of Friday at noon.
Comments