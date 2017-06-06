Decomposing body of child found in garage after woman calls police

More Videos 1:41 FBI offers reward for information on suspects in armed robberies Pause 2:47 The sounds of cicadas 1:45 Swansea leaders balk at giving $517K to St. Clair Township 1:08 How can you avoid the standstill traffic on the Poplar Street Bridge? 2:26 Get a sneak peak inside Core Elite's future home 1:08 New I-64 Reider Road interchange could bring jobs to O’Fallon 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:58 Highland's senior quarterback is up to the challenge 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:40 Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Child's body found at house abandoned two years Neighbor Isaac Packer remembers a woman and children living at the house where a child's badly decomposed remains were found Tuesday morning, but the house has been vacant for more than two years. Authorities were called by a woman who said they would find her "baby" at the house. The child's remains had been in the garage for about two years. Neighbor Isaac Packer remembers a woman and children living at the house where a child's badly decomposed remains were found Tuesday morning, but the house has been vacant for more than two years. Authorities were called by a woman who said they would find her "baby" at the house. The child's remains had been in the garage for about two years. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

