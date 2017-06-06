More Videos

    Neighbor Isaac Packer remembers a woman and children living at the house where a child's badly decomposed remains were found Tuesday morning, but the house has been vacant for more than two years. Authorities were called by a woman who said they would find her "baby" at the house. The child's remains had been in the garage for about two years.

Crime

Decomposing body of child found in garage after woman calls police

By Carolyn P. Smith

csmith@bnd.com

June 06, 2017 11:00 AM

CENTREVILLE

Police on Tuesday were investigating the discovery of a child’s decomposed body in a garage in Centreville.

St. Clair County authorities received a phone call from Las Vegas police about a woman telling them where to find her “baby.”

The “baby” turned out to be the body of a 7-year-old child in a detached garage.

Centreville Detective Sgt. DeMarius Thomas said Centreville Police received a call about 2:20 a.m. from a person who reported that some remains were possibly in a garage at 7201 Russell Ave.

“The officer went there, shortly after 4 a.m. ... and then found some remains,” Thomas said.

The child’s gender wasn’t immediately known because the body was badly decomposed, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said.

Thomas said police did not know how the body got there or what caused the child’s death. He said police were conducting an investigation.

Dye said it is believed that the child’s body had been there for two years.

Dye said the child was 7 years old in 2015. He said what led police to the home was a call made by the child’s mother to the Las Vegas Police Department, where the mother is now being held.

“The Las Vegas Police Department called the Centreville Police Department. Centreville police went out and found the body in the garage,” Dye said.

Dye said an autopsy was to be conducted.

The garage was next to a small, vacant, two-bedroom house that was boarded up in places and overgrown with weeds.

Neighbors said the coroner removed the body on a stretcher about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. A tote was also removed from the garage.

Neighbors said the house had been vacant for about two years. About two-thirds of the homes in the neighborhood are still occupied.

