Jeremiah Tilmon arrested on charge of underage drinking at Mizzou

An East St. Louis basketball alumnus has been arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor, police say.
University of Missouri police pulled Jeremiah Tilmon over early Friday morning after police saw him failing to drive in a single lane, said Maj. Brian Weimer.
When officers stopped Tilmon’s car, they smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle and determined that he had been drinking underage, Weimer said. Tilmon was arrested on minor in possession and improper lane usage charges and released on summons.
Weimer said he couldn’t say what Tilmon’s intoxication level was, but he said Tilmon was not arrested for driving intoxicated.
As a minor, however, Tilmon violated Missouri’s zero tolerance policy for underage drinking.
Tilmon, a 2017 East St. Louis graduate, had just signed with the University of Missouri in May as a top 50 basketball recruit in the nation.
Mizzou’s men’s basketball team issued a statement regarding Tilmon’s arrest: “The Mizzou men’s basketball program and head coach Cuonzo Martin are aware of the incident, and the matter will be handled internally.”
Tilmon had just arrived on campus June 3 to start offseason practice with the team, according to the Columbia Tribune.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
