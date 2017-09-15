Protesters and police clash after not-guilty verdict against former St. Louis cop

Protesters clashed with police wearing riot gear after a judge on Friday found former St. Louis Police officer and Belleville native Jason Stockley not guilty of first-degree murder.

Stockley, who is white, had been charged in connection with the 2011 fatal shooting of a black man while Stockley was on duty. The judge ruled that prosecutors did not prove that Stockley did not act in self-defense.

The intensity of protests grew as nightfall approached Friday. Police with shields and riot gear used pepper spray on some protestors. City officials, at a press conference, said about 20 protesters were arrested when they became disruptive or damaged property, including a police vehicle.

About 6:30 p.m., police called for demonstrators downtown to disperse, saying the protest “is no longer considered peaceful.” Some demonstrators called for protests to move to the Central West End.

St. Louis police reported that demonstrators were throwing rocks and water bottles at police. Police said four officers were assaulted, including one who was treated for a hand injury.

The verdict sent protesters marching down streets in downtown St. Louis. Some tried to get onto interstates. Several businesses closed early and sent home employees. Schools also closed, and canceled weekend activities. Aerial footage from TV stations showed National Guard vehicles rolling into the city.

“This is what community looks like, this is what democracy looks like,” one woman yelled repeatedly at police – clad in riot helmets, protective gear and standing behind shields – as they formed a line at Tucker and Spruce and looked silently at the crowd. “It is our duty to fight for our freedom, it’s our duty to win ...

“We have nothing to lose but our chains.”

At one point, a group of the protesters stood in front of a city bus filled with officers, blocking it from moving forward. The bus backed up and protesters again tried to stop it, with a few throwing water bottles. The bus moved less than a block before police began pushing back the crowd.

As protesters resisted, two women told the Associated Press that police used pepper spray. Both women’s faces had been doused with milk, which is used to counter the effects of pepper spray.

More Videos 4:41 Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict Pause 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 1:10 Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 0:48 Protester Princella Jones of St. Louis criticizes Stockley decision 0:52 Pastor calls for peaceful protests in wake of Stockley verdict 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 18:15 Protests over Stockley verdict begin in real time 2:20 West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores 1:47 During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through 0:57 Shiloh woman paddles length of Mississippi River to Louisiana Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker Protesters took to downtown St. Louis streets after a not-guilty verdict was issued against former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the shooting death of a man in 2011. Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker Protesters took to downtown St. Louis streets after a not-guilty verdict was issued against former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the shooting death of a man in 2011. Dana Rieck drieck@bnd.com

Before the vedict was announced, black clergy members had called for the judge to convict Stockley.

Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson said those were not factors in his decision.

“A judge shall not be swayed by partisan interests, public clamor or fear of criticism,” Wilson wrote in the verdict.

Protesters began marching with arms locked shortly after the verdict was announced about 9 a.m. Some protesters began trying to get onto Interstate 64 and other highways, but police were blocking access.

St. Louis leaders and others, including the fiancee of the dead man, called for protests to remain peaceful.

Al Watkins, an attorney for the family of the man who was shot by Stockley, called the verdict “appallingly contrary to all of the evidence that was presented.”

“We have a right to be angry. We have a right to protest,” Watkins told reporters Friday morning. “Exploit that right. Don’t compromise it. Stay peaceful.”

More Videos 4:41 Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict Pause 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 1:10 Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 0:48 Protester Princella Jones of St. Louis criticizes Stockley decision 0:52 Pastor calls for peaceful protests in wake of Stockley verdict 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 18:15 Protests over Stockley verdict begin in real time 2:20 West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores 1:47 During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through 0:57 Shiloh woman paddles length of Mississippi River to Louisiana Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict Al Watkins, an attorney for the family of the man who was shot by Stockley, called the verdict “appalling.” Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict Al Watkins, an attorney for the family of the man who was shot by Stockley, called the verdict “appalling.” Dana Rieck drieck@bnd.com

Stockley fatally shot Anthony Lamar Smith on Dec. 20, 2011. Stockley was charged with murder and tried in a bench trial that ended Aug. 9. Stockley also was acquitted on a charge of armed criminal action.

Prosecutors argued that Stockley planted a handgun in Smith’s car after shooting him five times, and committed premeditated murder. The defense argued that Stockley acted reasonably and shot Smith in self-defense.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner issued a statement saying she is “disappointed with the court’s finding.”

The police originally told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that two officers observed what they believed to be a drug transaction, and when they approached the car, they saw Smith reaching for something under the seat. Smith then allegedly put the car in gear and drove toward them, and they fired.

However, it was after Smith’s car crashed that they shot him several times, according to multiple news reports. During the trial, prosecutors said Stockley fired from less than six inches away. A recording in the car quoted Stockley as saying “we’re killing this (expletive)” during the pursuit.

The judge wrote, “People say all kinds of things in the heat of the moment or while in stressful situations, and whether Stockley’s statement that ‘we’re killing this (expletive),’ which can be ambiguous depending on the context, constituted a real threat of action or was a means of releasing tension has to be judged by his subsequent conduct. The court does not believe Stockley’s conduct immediately following the end of the pursuit is consistent with the conduct of a person intentionally killing another person unlawfully.”

A dashboard camera showed Stockley rifling through a bag in the back of his squad car, but it could not be seen what he retrieved. The defense argued that it was first aid supplies, but an officer testified that no one attempted to render aid to Smith at the scene, according to KMOV.

The judge, in his verdict, said he wasn’t convinced that Stockley planted the gun. The judge wrote that, based on his nearly 30 years on the bench, “an urban heroin dealer not in possession of a firearm would be an anomaly.”

But demonstrators said the evidence against Stockley was overwhelming.

“Black lives do matter. And it’s an embarrassment to me when somebody is not convicted when there’s literally audio and video,” said protester Princella Jones of St. Louis, drawing parallels between the Stockley and Ferguson verdicts.

More Videos 4:41 Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict Pause 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 1:10 Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 0:48 Protester Princella Jones of St. Louis criticizes Stockley decision 0:52 Pastor calls for peaceful protests in wake of Stockley verdict 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 18:15 Protests over Stockley verdict begin in real time 2:20 West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores 1:47 During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through 0:57 Shiloh woman paddles length of Mississippi River to Louisiana Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Protester Princella Jones of St. Louis criticizes Stockley decision Princella Jones of St. Louis on Friday morning criticized the not-guilty verdict in the Jason Stockley shooting case. "I just want justice for my community," she said as she joined other protesters in downtown St. Louis near the federal courts building. Protester Princella Jones of St. Louis criticizes Stockley decision Princella Jones of St. Louis on Friday morning criticized the not-guilty verdict in the Jason Stockley shooting case. "I just want justice for my community," she said as she joined other protesters in downtown St. Louis near the federal courts building. Dana Rieck drieck@bnd.com

“I see that it was two racist cops that killed two unarmed black men that were surrendering. I just want justice for my community. I want somebody, if they’re guilty, they’re guilty.”

Another protester, Kenya Artis, said: “I’m just out here for justice for our people. When cops kill civilians they’re not guilty. When civilians kills civilians, they spend their whole lives in jail.”

Artis said she thinks everyone should serve the same punishment for the same crime.

“You want to get away with murder? Be a cop. That’s all I have to say. We are tired of protesting, we are sick of it.”

More Videos 4:41 Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict Pause 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 1:10 Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 0:48 Protester Princella Jones of St. Louis criticizes Stockley decision 0:52 Pastor calls for peaceful protests in wake of Stockley verdict 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 18:15 Protests over Stockley verdict begin in real time 2:20 West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores 1:47 During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through 0:57 Shiloh woman paddles length of Mississippi River to Louisiana Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Pastor calls for peaceful protests in wake of Stockley verdict St. Louis pastor Doug Hollis called Friday for peaceful protests in the wake of the not-guilty verdict for Jason Stockley in the shooting death of a man in 2011. "We're not here for violence, we're here to come together. We're going to protest the not-guilty verdict." Pastor calls for peaceful protests in wake of Stockley verdict St. Louis pastor Doug Hollis called Friday for peaceful protests in the wake of the not-guilty verdict for Jason Stockley in the shooting death of a man in 2011. "We're not here for violence, we're here to come together. We're going to protest the not-guilty verdict." Dana Rieck drieck@bnd.com

Stockley is a Belleville native, graduating from Althoff Catholic High School in 1998.. He later graduated from West Point and served in the U.S. Army in Iraq, earning a Bronze Star in combat. He joined the St. Louis Police Department in 2007.

Stockley continued to work on active duty for five more years until his retirement in 2013. However, Smith’s family won a $900,000 wrongful-death suit against him in 2016, and evidence released from that suit led to criminal charges of first-degree murder. He was arrested in Texas.

The trial took place last month before Wilson. As a bench trial, there was no jury.

The judge wrote: “No one promised a rose garden, and this surely is not one. Missouri law requires that the trier of fact be ‘firmly convinced’ of the defendant’s guilt in order to convict. As stated above, the burden on the State to prove a criminal defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt applies to every criminal defendant. The requirement that the State meet it’s burden of proof is not a mere ‘technicality’ and the instant case is not decided on a technicality.

The judge continued: “This Court, as the trier of fact, is simply not firmly convinced of defendant’s guilt. Agonizingly, this court has poured over the evidence again and again. This Court has viewed the video evidence from the restaurant’s surveillance camera, the cameras in the police vehicle, and the cell phone video by the lay witness, over and over again innumerable times.”

Protesters make their way down Washington Avenue Friday morning. Dana Rieck drieck@bnd.com

The judge’s ruling concluded: “This court, in conscience, cannot say that the State has proved every element of murder beyond a reasonable doubt or that the State has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that defendant did not act in self-defense.”