East St. Louis girls basketball coach charged with soliciting sex from minor

The man recently hired as the East St. Louis head girls basketball coach solicited a sex act from a 17-year-old girl, according to charges filed Thursday.
Dwan L. Prude, 38, allegedly offered “any money, property, token, object, or article or item of value” to a 17-year-old girl so she would perform a sex act with him, according to Class 4 felony charges filed by St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly. The solicitation took place between December 2016 and February 2017, the charges allege.
Prude was hired at East St. Louis Senior High School in April 2017. Prior to that, he worked as the head coach for Lincoln Middle School girls basketball team for two years, and was the assistant coach for the East St. Louis High School’s boys basketball team from 2012-2015.
Sydney Stigge-Kaufman, spokeswoman for East St. Louis District 189, said that Prude was relieved of his coaching responsibilities several months ago and placed on administrative leave. She said the district was cooperating with the investigation, but beyond that, they could not comment on personnel issues. She could not say whether the allegation involved a student.
Prude was born in East St. Louis. He was not yet in custody at the St. Clair County Jail as of Thursday evening.
Along with being a basketball coach, Prude is a pastor, the founder of the Illinois Media Town International LLC and travels as an inspirational speaker.
