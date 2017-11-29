Police searching for man who allegedly robbed Alton bank

Police are seeking a man they believe robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon in upper Alton.
Police described him as a black male, approximately 5-foot-5, wearing a black puffy coat with the hood raised, a white shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses. He allegedly robbed the U.S. Bank at 1520 Washington Ave. in Alton at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, when an employee sounded a silent alarm.
The Alton Telegraph reported that an Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast called the holdup an “armed robbery,” but Alton police radio said the man did not display a weapon. Police canine units searched the area for the alleged robber, including through Rock Spring Park, but he was not apprehended.
Alton police warn that anyone who sees him should not approach him, but anyone with information should call 618-463-3505 or dial 911.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
