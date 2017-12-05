Crime

Police officer shot by handcuffed suspect inside squad car

By Compiled by Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

December 05, 2017 05:37 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

An Arnold police officer was in surgery and the man suspecting of shooting him is dead after an altercation in Arnold, Missouri.

Officer Ryan O’Conner, 44, was shot in the head by a burglary suspect, according to KMOX. He was in surgery on Tuesday at St. Anthony’s Medical Center.

The suspect, Chad Klahs, was also shot in the head and died of his injuries, according to police. The shooting took place at about 12:30 p.m. following a burglary report in a residential area.

According to news reports, Klahs was taken into custody and a gun had been confiscated from him at the time, but he allegedly had another gun in his possession and shot O’Conner from behind, inside the squad car, while handcuffed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was not immediately known whether Klahs’ wound was self-inflicted, according to police.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

    This video, posted by Aaron Snively, shows a man in a black shirt walk past Snively's house, turn around, run onto the front porch and take a small brown package.

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch
FBI offers reward for information on suspects in armed robberies 1:41

FBI offers reward for information on suspects in armed robberies
Belleville police have two carjacking suspects in custody; one or two still at large 5:40

Belleville police have two carjacking suspects in custody; one or two still at large

View More Video