Crime

Man with arm in sling robs Edwardsville credit union

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

January 10, 2018 12:45 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Police were searching for a man who robbed First Mid-America Credit Union in Edwardsville on Wednesday morning.

Edwardsville police confirmed that they were looking for a black male, about 5-foot-5, wearing sunglasses, a white hoodie with his arm in a sling. He was last seen running away from First Mid-America’s Edwardsville branch at 1702 Troy Road at about 11:43 a.m.

Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven said the man did not display a weapon or imply that he had one, but passed a note to the teller demanding money. He took the note with him, Keeven said, but was caught on video installed by the credit union. He fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man left running east toward the Montclaire Shopping Center, which Keeven said may have implied an accomplice waiting to help him escape.

Edwardsville police were working with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and the FBI to investigate the robbery. Anyone with information can call Detective Sgt. Mike Lybarger at 618-656-2131.

First Mid-America recently moved its Edwardsville branch across Troy Road to the former home of To-Do’s Party Supplies, extensively renovating the older building. It sits between the Montclaire Shopping Center and the Edwardsville Crossing retail and restaurant district.

Bank Robber
Surveillance image of the suspect.
Provided

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

