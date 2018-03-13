Police say this is the car in which two alleged carjackers arrived and carjacked a woman in the parking lot of the Granite City Walmart. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Granite City Police Department.
Crime

Woman carjacked at Granite City Walmart

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

March 13, 2018 01:22 PM

Granite City

A woman was carjacked at the Granite City Walmart, and police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation.

Police said two men approached the woman in the parking lot at 379 West Pontoon Road and ordered her at gunpoint to hand over the keys to her truck, a blue 2017 Ford F-150 with Missouri registration. They then fled with both her car and the black Ford SUV hatchback in which they originally arrived.

Granite City’s Walmart is located off Illinois 3 near Weber Chevrolet and Lowe’s. Granite City police asked that anyone who has information about the carjacking contact them at 618-877-6111.

There have been a number of carjackings in recent months, at least in certain areas. East St. Louis had 75 carjackings in 2017, and Belleville saw about 12 carjackings and 45 car thefts in the past three years. Two more took place in Caseyville in January, but other cities such as O’Fallon, Collinsville and Fairview Heights did not report an increase in these crimes

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

