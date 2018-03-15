Amber Alert issued for missing Illinois toddlers 'believed to be in danger'

An Amber Alert was issued for two toddlers believed to have been taken by their father after their mother was fatally shot in northern Illinois Wednesday afternoon.
Jordyn Washington, 2 years old, and Lynn Roby, 3 years old, were taken by their father, 40-year-old Lynn Washington, about 2 p.m. Wednesday in Markham, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Markham is about 25 miles north of Chicago.
Washington was arguing with the childrens' mother, Lakisha Roby, when she was shot and killed at a gas station in Markham early Wednesday morning, WGN reported.
Wednesday afternoon, Washington picked up Jordyn and Lynn, who were staying with a family friend, Fox2Now reported. A protection order prohibits him from having contact with the children.
As of Thursday morning, Washington was wanted for questioning in the shooting of Lakisha Roby.
Lynn Washington was described as a black man, 5 feet 9 inches and about 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, left arm, right arm and chest.
He is considered armed and dangerous and the children are believed to be in danger, according to the Amber Alert. They were last seen in a silver 2004 or 2005 Chevrolet Malibu or Impala.
Illinois State Police said they could be headed anywhere in the state, KMOV reported.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call the Markham Police Department at 708-331-2171 or 911.
