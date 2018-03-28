Belleville woman failed to perform CPR on nursing home resident who died, charges say

An employee at a Collinsville nursing home was charged with neglect in the death of one of her patients.
Christy McCall, 41, of Belleville, allegedly failed to perform CPR on an 81-year-old patient who later died at the Collinsville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, according to charging documents.
McCall was charged Wednesday with neglecting the health of Eunice Vancil, a resident at the Collinsville nursing home, leading to injury and death. She has no prior criminal history in St. Clair or Madison counties.
The nursing home did not respond for comment Wednesday evening.
Vancil, of Maryville, died June 30, 2017, according to her obituary. She was a special education assistant for the Collinsville School District.
The Collinsville nursing home has had 44 complaints since 2011, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data. In January, a lawsuit was filed against the nursing home alleging neglect in connection with the death of Eleanor Joyce Denson, according to the Madison-St. Clair Record.
