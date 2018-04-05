Man accused of public indecency inside Belleville Walmart on Easter Sunday

A Belleville man is accused of masturbating inside Walmart on Easter Sunday, police say.
Kevin A. Maney, 36, was charged Thursday with public indecency in connection to an incident where he allegedly exposed himself and then masturbated inside the Walmart on Green Mount Commons Drive, according to a Belleville police news release.
Police responded to the store at 6:20 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person allegedly touching himself inside the store, according to the release. The person was described as a white man in his 20s with shoulder-length hair and facial hair. Two customers reported to an employee that they saw the man committing the act in one of the aisles.
Maney was not at Walmart when officers arrived, but he was later arrested, according to the release. His bail was set at $5,000. He posted bond and was no longer in custody at the jail as of Thursday night.
