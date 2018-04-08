East St. Louis police investigate after woman found shot in car dies

A woman died after she was found in an SUV with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.
The victim was identified as 30-year-old Veree I. Pomerlee. Illinois State Police Sgt. Elbert Jennings said East St. Louis police received a call at 5:28 a.m. reporting shots fired in the 600 block of N. 31st Street.
Seven or eight shots were fired into the car, with at least one bullet striking Pomerlee, East St. Louis Police Chief Jerry Simon said.
Pomerlee was taken to a St. Louis hospital where she later died, Jennings said.
East St. Louis police and Illinois State Police are investigating. Police did not have any suspects Sunday afternoon, Simon said.
Anyone with information is asked to call East St. Louis police at 618-482-6700, Illinois State Police at 618-346-3990 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
