Cahokia man convicted of trying to kidnap and sexually assault pizza delivery woman

A Cahokia man was convicted of attempting to kidnap and sexually assault a 34-year-old pizza delivery woman.
Rashad Lumpford, 24, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to four felonies after he robbed and stabbed the pizza delivery woman in May 2017 as she attempted to deliver a pizza to the house where he lived with his mother and stepfather.
Lumpford indicated to the 34-year-old delivery woman that he had a gun, threatened her and attempted to take the pizza from her, according to court documents. He also attempted to force her into bed and sexually assault her.
When the woman called 911 once she returned to her workplace, she told dispatchers she had been robbed and stabbed, according to court documents. He used a knife to detain the woman, and he cut her hand with it.
Lumpford was arrested in his parent's backyard shortly after the woman called 911, and he told police he "didn't intend to hurt her." Officers took him into custody, and Lumpford confessed.
His attorneys tried to get the court to throw out Lumpford's confession, saying he wasn't aware he was giving up his right to remain silent due to his IQ of 78, as well as his schizophrenia diagnosis, according to court documents. His lawyers tried to argue that because he scored in the borderline mentally retarded range, and he was in special education while in school, the confession shouldn't be valid.
Lumpford's stepfather, Henry Sanders, testified that Lumpford was "slow," and that Sanders had told police at the scene about Lumpford's lack of ability to fully understand what was going on. Prior to that May day, Lumpford's only trouble with the law had been not having a MetroLink ticket.
But the court disagreed. Lumpford graduated from Cahokia High School, and had taken a few classes at Southwestern Illinois College. Police said he seemed to have no trouble understanding what was going on.
He was sentenced to seven years in prison, and received credit for 10 months already served in the St. Clair County Jail while awaiting trial. He'll have to register as a sex offender for life.
He initially was charged with seven felonies, but a grand jury dismissed an aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery charge. He pleaded guilty Thursday to sex assault, robbery, unlawful restraint and aggravated battery. An additional aggravated battery and aggravated kidnapping charge was dismissed as a part of the plea deal.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
