Police to announce 'new developments' in Madison County woman's 2010 disappearance

A teenager and her stepmother went missing eight years ago. One resurfaced, but the other did not — and now there may be new evidence.
Heather Woodward went missing on June 17, 2010. Her stepmother, Bonnie Woodward, reported the then-17-year-old missing, and a search commenced in Madison and Jersey counties surrounding their hometown of Alton.
Then Bonnie Woodward went missing on June 25. She has not been seen since.
Bonnie’s disappearance has been chronicled on various missing-person and unsolved-mystery websites, but there have been no public developments in the case until now. The Jersey County and Madison County state’s attorneys’ offices and local law enforcement will have a press conference Thursday announcing what they described as "new developments" in the case.
Heather Woodward reappeared July 3, 2010, walking into the East Alton Library and stating that she had heard police were looking for her, according to coverage by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She had run away from home, according to news reports.
But Bonnie Woodward remained missing. Police said at the time that there was no known connection between the two disappearances, and they were considered coincidental, according to the Alton Telegraph.
Bonnie Woodward was a longtime employee of the Eunice Smith Nursing Home and was last seen by coworkers talking to a man in the parking lot. Her car was left on the lot with the windows down, and her cellphone and credit cards had not been used.
Months later, fingerprints on the car were found to match those of a Jersey County resident, and police searched his property. But nothing was found — at least nothing that was released to the media at the time.
The man, Roger Carroll, was eventually charged with harboring a runaway; according to multiple news reports, Heather had been staying with him when she ran away. His wife and another person were also charged in connection with Heather Woodward’s disappearance, including one charge of obstruction of justice.
Police said at the time they were charged because law enforcement agencies were putting in a lot of man-hours searching for the girl, and they did not inform the police that she was safe with them.
The press conference to announce the new developments will take place at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
