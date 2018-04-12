Collinsville Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Collinsville Police on Thursday were searching for an armed robbery suspect.
According to a news release, a man told police he was walking near the intersection of Eastport Plaza Drive and Executive Drive in Collinsville on Thursday morning when someone approached him from behind and demanded his cellphone.
The man said the suspect pointed a gun at his head when he turned around and again demanded his cellphone, as well as his wallet, according to the release.
Police say the gun went off during a physical altercation between the two, but the man wasn't shot.
While officers were responding to the man's 911 call, they were told his face was bleeding, but they believe the suspect struck the man in the face with the gun.
The man told police he gave the suspect his wallet and ran away. The suspect fled in a vehicle waiting nearby, according to police.
Police described the suspect as a black man in his 20s, who is approximately 5-foot-10 with a medium build and long dreadlocks. He was driving a maroon 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix, according to police.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Doug Talbot at 618-344-2131 ext. 5279, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
