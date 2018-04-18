Two killed in fiery crash after police chase in Madison County

Two people were killed on Illinois 3 on Wednesday morning after a police pursuit ended in a fiery crash.
Police responded to Pink Slip Nightclub in Brooklyn for a call that a person inside showed a handgun, according to a KMOV report. When police arrived, they started pursuing two people who fled in a black Nissan truck.
Police pursued the truck on IL 3 near Venice at about 3:30 a.m. The truck flipped over and caught fire during the chase near East Broadway and the McKinley Bridge, KSDK reported.
Both people in the truck were killed in the crash, KSDK reported.
