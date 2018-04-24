Police looking for man in wheelchair in Glen Carbon Walmart theft case

Glen Carbon Police were searching Tuesday for a man who uses a wheelchair and is a suspect in a theft case.
The man was recorded on video leaving the Glen Carbon Walmart on Sunday.
Lt. Wayne White said the video showed him leaving with a cart full of soda, a stadium seat, a pet item and possibly other items through the lawn and garden entrance without paying for them.
"The total value of the merchandise verified as stolen is just under $100, but there were other items that cannot be verified," White said.
The man appeared to be middle-aged white with amputation of both legs, wearing horned-rim glasses, yellow shorts and an Under Armour hoodie.
Glen Carbon Police asked for the public’s help in identifying him. Anyone with information can call the Glen Carbon Police Department at 618-288-7226.
