Suspect in custody after man shot near SLU campus

A person was in police custody Thursday morning after a man was shot near the St. Louis University campus, according to authorities.
St. Louis University sent out a safety alert that shots were fired this morning at Grandview Apartments across from Reinart Hall on the SLU campus. Only a few minutes later, the university Twitter account indicated that the shooter was in custody and St. Louis Police were on the scene along with SLU public safety officers.
Students were advised to avoid the area, even after the arrest.
St. Louis Police confirmed that the shooting happened in the 300 block of South Grand, with a single male victim. His condition was not known, but emergency medical services had been summoned.
Further information was not immediately available.
