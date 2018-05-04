Police search for man who they say stole $3,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart

Police asked for the public's help Friday in identifying a man who they believe stole around $3,000 worth of electronics and sporting goods from the Walmart in Godfrey.
The theft occurred during the early morning hours of April 26, according to a Madison County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
Anyone with information on the man's identity or the shoplifting incident is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-296-3000, which is the anonymous tip line, or the dispatch center at 618-692-4433.
