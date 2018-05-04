Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify this man, who they say stole from the Godfrey Walmart during the early morning hours of April 26.
Crime

Police search for man who they say stole $3,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

May 04, 2018 10:28 AM

Police asked for the public's help Friday in identifying a man who they believe stole around $3,000 worth of electronics and sporting goods from the Walmart in Godfrey.

The theft occurred during the early morning hours of April 26, according to a Madison County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

Anyone with information on the man's identity or the shoplifting incident is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-296-3000, which is the anonymous tip line, or the dispatch center at 618-692-4433.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

