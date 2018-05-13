Police looking for suspect in O'Fallon pharmacy robbery

Police were searching for a man suspected of a robbery at an O'Fallon CVS Pharmacy on Sunday afternoon.
A white man entered the CVS on W. Highway 50 in O'Fallon and demanded money from the employee, police said in a news release. After the man was given the money, he fled the store in a red, four-door passenger car. No weapon was shown or inferred during the robbery.
Police described the man as 50-60 years old, 6-foot, 200 pounds with long brown hair and gray facial hair. He was wearing jeans, a long sleeved blue shirt and black shoes.
If anyone has information about the robbery, they can contact O'Fallon Police at 618-624-4545.
