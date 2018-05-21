Crime

Police make arrest in Belleville barbershop robbery

By Elizabeth Donald

May 21, 2018 02:31 PM

Belleville

Police have made an arrest in a Belleville barbershop robbery that happened Saturday.

At about 7:24 p.m. Saturday, Belleville Police were called to Hayes Top Style Clothing/Barber Shop at 9505 W. Main St. A customer, an employee and the shop's owner told police that an armed man entered the store, pointed a gun at them and ordered them to the ground.

The man reportedly stole personal property from the three people, cash, a cell phone and a firearm, then fled on foot.

The man was described as a black, about 5 feet 10 inches with a thin build, 25 to 30 years old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black ski mask.

A person of interest was taken into custody Sunday, according to police. However, no information about charges was immediately available.

Belleville Police ask anyone with information to call 618-234-1212 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.

