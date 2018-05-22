Major Case Squad investigating after 2 killed in Alton shooting

The Major Case Squad was activated Tuesday to investigate the deaths of two people at a home in Alton after they were shot and killed Monday night.
Elijah S. Ingram, 30, and Derrick J. Vaughn, 28, were shot and killed in their home in the 3100 block of Lawn Street Monday night, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
Police responded to reports of shots fired at 10:31 p.m. and found both men dead in the house.
The person who shot the men fled the scene and police believe the shooter knew one or more of the men, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department press release.
"This is not considered a random act of violence," the release stated.
About 20 investigators are working the case, including the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis and the Alton Police Department, the release said.
Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, the Alton Police Department or St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers. Callers may remain anonymous and may call any of the following numbers:
- Alton Police Department, 618-463-3505
- Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, 618-463-3505 Ext: 645
- St. Louis Regional Crimstoppers, 1-866-371-TIPS (8477)
