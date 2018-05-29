Authorities charge man accused of spray-painting swastikas on graves

The swastikas in Sunset Hills Cemetery are disappearing and charges have been filed against the man police believe painted them.
Court records indicate Timothy V. McLean, 34, of Glen Carbon has been charged with multiple counts of hate crimes, vandalism charges and at least 14 counts of criminal damage to property. He was arrested within 24 hours of the discovery of hundreds of swastikas painted on graves in Sunset Hills, as well as homes and vehicles in a nearby neighborhood.
The incident gained national attention, coming only days before Memorial Day services at the cemetery.
No statement has been made about a possible motive or further details on his charges. Property records indicate McLean lives in a cul de sac near Sunset Hills Cemetery.
McLean does have a criminal record in both St. Clair and Madison counties. He's been previously arrested on suspicion of theft, harassment, property damage and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Edwardsville Intelligencer reported on McLean in 2007 when he was charged with stealing four light switch plates from Lowe's, a year after he was convicted of residential burglary.
McLean pleaded guilty in May 2015 to a disorderly conduct charge, according to The Edwardsville Intelligencer. The then 31-year-old man made a call to 911, said derogatory remarks and hung up. He had served time at the Alton Mental Health Center after a court psychologist's recommended he be found unfit for trial, The Intelligencer reported. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison.
In St. Clair County, McLean was convicted of possessing marijuana in 2011.
The swastikas were discovered Saturday morning, and scores of families drove to the cemetery to check on the graves of loved ones.
Jeanne Brunett, family service manager at Sunset Hills, said they had two teams of groundskeepers using power washers and chemical solutions to clean off the gravestones throughout the weekend.
But there are still “ghosts” of the swastikas remaining on some graves, and there will be another round of cleanups to ensure all traces are removed, she said.
“It was very heartfelt,” Brunett said. “We all took a step back to really realize what happened. But after that, it was more or less coming together as a team.”
In addition, Brunett said, they were deluged with offers of volunteers from Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and surrounding towns, asking “What can we do to help?” Food and flowers were donated by local businesses, and there were actually more volunteers than the cemetery could provide with equipment, Brunett said.
“It was people caring about our community,” she said. “Their calls, their caring, meant a lot to us.”
Gov. Bruce Rauner posted about it on Facebook, saying there is no room for intolerance in our state or society.
“This symbol, so indignantly placed, must steel our resolve to never let the evil it represents rise again,” he wrote. He thanked the volunteers who worked to clean the markers. “If only we could erase the prejudice that is behind such desecration.”
