Man shot, killed in club parking lot in Washington Park, police say

Washington Park Police found the body of a 40-year-old man in the parking lot of a club on Tuesday night.

The man, whose identity had not been released as of Wednesday morning, appeared to have been shot in the chest. Police were called to the scene at 5513 Forest Blvd., about 30 feet from Kingshighway, at about 11:49 p.m, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr.

Dye said the parking lot belongs to Sin City Motor Club, which appeared to be open at the time the man was shot.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Elbert Jennings is leading the Illinois State Police investigation into the man's death. Jennings said an autopsy had not been completed as of Wednesday morning to confirm the man's cause of death.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Police asked that anyone with information about the man's death contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Tips are anonymous.