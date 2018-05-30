Boy's throat cut at Cahokia Walmart; police say a suspect in custody

A boy was taken to a hospital after his throat was cut just before noon Wednesday afternoon at the Walmart in Cahokia.
The boy's injury was not life-threatening, according to Cahokia police Lt. Ben Callahan, who said he was unsure whether it happened inside the store.
Police took a man into custody Wednesday on suspicion that he cut the boy's throat, Callahan said.
Charges had not been filed as of Wednesday evening.
Callahan said he was unsure if the boy had been released from the hospital Wednesday evening. He said the boy's name would not be released because of his age.
Police were waiting on reports to be finalized and for video to become available in order to further investigate the case.
Callahan said the weapon used was not a chainsaw, contrary to some reports on social media, but he did not know what kind of weapon was used.
