Judge finds 'bona fide doubt' that swastika vandalism suspect is fit to stand trial

A judge has ordered the man accused of spray-painting swastikas on graves and churches in Glen Carbon to undergo a mental evaluation, stating there is a "bona fide doubt" that he is mentally fit to stand trial.
Timothy V. McLean, 34, of Glen Carbon has been charged with dozens of felonies accusing him of painting swastikas on private homes, cars, three churches and more than 200 grave markers at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.
He will be evaluated by a court-appointed psychologist, Daniel Cuneo.
On Wednesday, McLean refused to speak to Madison County Associate Judge Neil Schroeder when McLean made his first court appearance in the case, via video from the jail.
“Mr. McLean, can you hear me?” Schroeder asked. Other inmates attempted to get his attention and prod him into responding, but McLean ignored them.
“Mr. McLean, is it your intention that you are not going to speak to me?” Schroeder asked. McLean did not respond.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the case at 9 a.m. June 15.
McLean has a long list of criminal charges in Madison County. Most recently, he was convicted of harassment by telephone in August 2017 after repeatedly calling the Edwardsville Police Department to make racially derogatory comments at them, according to court documents. He was found mentally unfit in that case and pleaded guilty.
His other charges include assault of a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, damaging government property and residential burglary.
