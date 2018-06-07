Police investigate 7th homicide in East St. Louis in 2018 after Belleville man shot dead

Police were investigating East St. Louis' seventh homicide this year after a 23-year-old Belleville man was shot dead Wednesday night in the Roosevelt Homes neighborhood.
Bruce Henley Jr. was found shot after East St. Louis Police received a call about the shooting at 8:45 p.m. It occurred in the 1400 block of North 44th Street, according to Jerri Hochmuth, an Illinois State Police case agent.
"The victim received gunshot wounds to his left shoulder," St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said. "He was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. by an emergency room doctor at Touchette Regional Hospital."
Hochmuth said no suspects have been identified as of Thursday morning and added the police investigation is in the early stages.
Henley lived in the 900 block of Bristow Street in Belleville, according to Dye.
This is the seventh homicide in East St. Louis this year, according to East St. Louis Police Chief Jerry Simon. Last year at this time there had been 14.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call East St. Louis Police at 618-482-6700 or the Illinois State Police at 618-346-4990.
People can also call CrimeStoppers, an anonymous tip line, at 1-866-371-8477. Individuals who provide information that leads to an arrest can receive up to $1,000 and can remain anonymous.
