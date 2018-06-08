House fire kills pet, considered 'active crime scene' near Collinsville

A house fire that killed a pet before 8 a.m. Friday near Collinsville was being investigated, and the property was being treated as a crime scene.
Crews responded to the fire at 9009 Rene Ave. near Collinsville from a call received at 7:42 a.m., said State Park Fire Chief Herb Simmons Jr. Some of those firefighters were treated for heat-related illnesses following the response, Simmons said.
All of the home's residents made it out safely. Officials did not provide further information on the pet that died in the fire.
The fire was considered an active crime scene, according to a Madison County Sheriff's Office deputy who was at the fire. Simmons later said the fire was being referred to the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office for investigation, which he said is routine for house fires.
"Anytime there's a fire that we have here, that there's occupants in the residence or something might feel funny, we go ahead and notify the state fire marshal," Simmons said.
No one was in the residence six minutes after the call, when fire crews arrived to find the home fully involved, Simmons said. Firefighters were initially told one resident remained in the home, but that person had been at a friend's house nearby.
Simmons said the remains of one animal were found.
"Other than that, it's a total loss," Simmons said of the house. "The firemen did a great job for what we had to deal with this time of the morning — lack of manpower and everything like that."
Neighbors outside watching the fire told the BND that at least four people lived at the house, along with two cats and one dog.
The residents of the home that caught fire declined to comment.
Fairmont City Fire Department and State Park Fire Protection crews were responding to the fire.
By 8:38 a.m. firefighters were inside the home spraying water. White smoke could be seen coming out the structure.
