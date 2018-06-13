Drunk Caseyville man attacked Daffy Duck, police say

A Caseyville man is accused of attacking a man performing as Daffy Duck on June 3 at Six Flags St. Louis.
The suspect reportedly grabbed the bill of the duck costume, pushed the performer, tried to pull him down, threatened to beat him up and used profanity, according to the Eureka Police Department as reported by KMOV. The identity of the suspect was not released.
The Daffy Duck performer's identity was not released, but Leader Publications stated he was a teenager. Eureka Police Capt. Dave Wilson said the performer was not injured in the altercation.
Eureka Police told KMOV they believe the man had been consuming alcohol, which is sold at the park. While he was not identified, they confirmed that he is a 23-year-old Caseyville resident.
Wilson said they could not release the man's name, since he had not yet been formally charged, but he was issued a summons to appear in court for a charge of assault.
Also reported at Six Flags: Someone stole two rings valued at more than $1,700 from a car in the parking lot on May 27, according to Leader Publications.
