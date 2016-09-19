Student ‘seriously injured’ at high school; investigation underway

A student was “seriously injured” on the stairs at Collinsville High School this afternoon, according to a post on social media by the Collinsville Unit 10 School District.
The district stated in the post that the incident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday, and that staff contacted emergency medical personnel.
The student was receiving medical treatment this afternoon, but his or her condition was not immediately available. Collinsville High School is cooperating with an investigation into how the incident occurred, the district stated.
“The student and the student’s family are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time,” the district stated.
Kimberly Collins, the district’s public relations liaison, said a police officer who works on-site at the school is investigating along with the Collinsville Police Department.
