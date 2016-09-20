School district to consider budget, audit, risk management plan

Belleville District 118 will take care of some annual financial business Monday night.
The school board will consider approving the budget for fiscal year 2017, updating the district’s risk management plan and accepting the 2016 audit.
Assistant Superintendent Ryan Boike said the auditors present their findings at the finance committee meeting prior to the school board meeting.
In other business, the board will consider updating its Title I Plan, which is required for federal funding of districts with a high percentage of students from low-income families. Belleville District 118’s plan is updated each year.
The school board meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday at 105 West A St. in Belleville.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
