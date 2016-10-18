Local schools might help St. Louis graduate student earn degree

A graduate student studying physical therapy at St. Louis University might get to complete some clinical hours at Belleville schools.
The Belleville District 118 School Board will consider an agreement with SLU at its Tuesday night meeting. Superintendent Matt Klosterman said there’s no money involved; The agreement is basically outlining what resources the district and university will make available to support the student.
Schools get report cards, too
In other business, Klosterman said the school board will vote on whether to post the district’s annual report card to its website at the end of October per statutory requirement.
Illinois School Report Cards provide the public with information about students, teachers and the schools themselves. The state had not yet provided the district with its findings from the 2015-16 school year as of Monday afternoon, Klosterman said.
The school board will likely have a discussion about those findings during its November meeting.
Among the findings in District 118 from the 2014-15 school year were that:
▪ Most teachers — 61.8 percent — had a master’s degree or higher.
▪ 66.1 percent of students were low-income, which meant they had families receiving public aid, were living in substitute care or were eligible to receive free or reduced-price lunches.
▪ 3.4 percent of teachers in the district were black while 40.8 percent of students were black.
▪ Roosevelt Elementary School had the highest percentage of students who were ready for the next level of schooling, based on test scores: 34.5 percent. Franklin Elementary School had the lowest: 16.9 percent. An average of 26.9 percent of students in the district were ready.
The school board meets at 7:30 p.m. at 105 West A St. in Belleville.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
