How did your child’s school fare on last year’s state tests?

The report cards are in, as school leaders try to adapt to new standards, new tests and a new batch of laws pending to help more students succeed.
School leaders across the metro-east have been evaluating new standardized test scores released by the Illinois State Board of Education. The data included in the school report cards were made public at www.illinoisreportcard.com and on district websites Monday, as required by state statute.
In addition to the results of the PARCC test, each school’s online report card also includes detailed data on finances and demographics of students and teachers. Information is also available on the test performance of specific groups of children, like those living in poverty and those with special needs. It includes information on ACT scores, the high school dropout rates and how many of the students graduating from a particular school are prepared for higher education.
The test — called the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers — set new standards for K-12 students, replacing the ISAT and PSAE tests last year. PARCC differs from previous tests because it asks students to apply what they learn and provide evidence. It puts a new emphasis on critical thinking and writing.
While it was common for as many as 90 percent or more of elementary students to meet or exceed standards on the old ISATs, the current highest percentage in the four-county area of St. Clair, Madison, Monroe and Clinton was in Damiansville with 71 percent — up from 69 percent last year.
To view complete PARCC results for your child’s school district, visit www.illinoisreportcard.com.
The PARCC test reviewed English language arts and math and provided five levels of success compared to state standards and expectations: exceeds standards, meets, approaching, partially meets and did not meet standards. Composite scores measured the percentage of students who met or exceeded standards on the test, and those benchmarks did not change after last year, according to ISBE.
Across the state, an average of 33.4 percent of students met or exceeded the Illinois State Learning Standards that PARCC tests. Approximately 83 schools in St. Clair, Madison, Monroe and Clinton counties scored at or above that average, while about 93 scored below the average.
State leaders said this year’s test comes at a time of change, as high schoolers will no longer take the state exam and new plans are being drawn up to abide by the new federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which replaced No Child Left Behind.
“While some students are achieving at remarkable levels, the majority of the generation of students entrusted to us are unprepared for the world of work and for meaningful participation in our communities,” said State Superintendent Tony Smith. “If we hope to make Illinois a state where whole, healthy children are nested in whole, healthy systems, and where all citizens are socially and economically secure, we must make major changes to the way we fund our public schools and fundamentally shift our approach to education.”
Statewide, student attendance increased slightly to 94.4 percent; math scores increased from 28.2 percent to 30.5 percent meeting or exceeding standards; and the high school dropout rate dropped to 2 percent.
Elementary education
O’Fallon District 90’s PARCC scores in all seven of its schools ranked above the state average again this year. Superintendent Carrie Hruby said that’s due in part to the district’s teachers “working very hard to collaborate.”
“What’s important is that they work together to dig into the standards and determine what students need,” she said.
St. Clair County’s highest-scoring school this year is Hinchcliffe Elementary School in District 90. A majority, or 59.6 percent, of students met or exceeded standards there. But Hruby knows teachers can’t take credit for the scores alone. She also compliments the parents who are working with students outside the classroom to help them improve.
“It’s not only important that we study (the assessment results) but that we share that information with parents,” Hruby said.
It’s just one piece of the entire picture of achievement.
Carrie Hruby, O’Fallon School District 90 superintendent, on PARCC scores
In Brooklyn District 188, Superintendent Henrietta Young said she expected to see some growth over last year in the lowest-scoring school in the metro-east: Lovejoy Elementary. The school had the lowest scores again, but the percentage of students meeting or exceeding standards did increase from zero to 1.3 percent.
The difference this time is that students have been introduced to curriculum that is aligned with Common Core standards, Young said. A new math curriculum was rolled out in January 2015, and the district began using its English language arts curriculum in August 2015.
Young describes the curriculum as “rigorous and more challenging for students,” but teachers are still learning how best to implement it. “We’re expecting more growth, but it takes about five years when you make any change to see the growth that you’d like to see,” she said.
Belleville District 118 also faced challenges with curriculum, Superintendent Matt Klosterman said. Ahead of testing, teachers were using an 11-year-old English language arts curriculum.
“There were lots of gaps from that curriculum to the new standards that are in place,” Klosterman said. “... We were really trying to fill those gaps with a variety of resources.”
Some supplemental materials were purchased, but Klosterman said tools for teachers were also available for free online. The district has since purchased a new English language arts curriculum that teachers have been using for more than two months now.
District 118’s math curriculum was purchased shortly before the new Illinois standards were adopted in 2010. Klosterman said it’s “pretty well aligned” with Common Core, but that the district might start the process of updating it as early as this year.
“I’m not saying it will happen this year,” he said. It could be difficult for teachers, who are still adjusting to the new English curriculum, to implement a new math curriculum at the same time, Klosterman said. Some elementary-level educators in the district teach both reading and math.
Belleville students are also adapting to PARCC’s online format. Last year, districts had options: to continue using paper, using both paper and electronic means to test students or switching to all-electronic. District 118 decided to use only online testing from the start, and Klosterman said that could be affecting students’ scores.
He said the district offered Chromebook laptops for all students before the switch, but not all children have grown up with devices at home.
“We have students whose (only) access is what they get at school,” Klosterman said.
PARCC is “still a work in progress” for District 118, according to Klosterman. “We saw growth for the most part across the district,” he said. “Are they where we’d like to see them in all locations, across all grade levels? No.”
Last year, 26.9 percent of students in the district met or exceeded standards. That number increased to 30.3 this year. There’s always going to be room for improvement, Klosterman said, but “we feel good about the fact that we’re moving in the right direction.”
In Brooklyn, Young has reminded students and parents each year that other assessments, like AIMSweb for example, show students are improving. AIMSweb also tests students’ understanding of Common Core standards, Young said.
“I do want them to know the PARCC test is just one measure of student success,” Young said. “It’s given once a year.”
Brooklyn District 188 administers the AIMSweb Reading and Math assessment more regularly — in the fall, winter and spring — to monitor students’ progress.
“Our students showed growth on AIMSweb — more growth, in fact, in every area, at every grade,” Young said.
Young said that’s because PARCC excludes some students who meet or exceed standards in small class sizes. The rationale is that those children could be identified in data that is meant to keep them anonymous, according to Young. AIMSweb, on the other hand, includes all students’ scores in its data, she said.
While PARCC shows that 3.7 percent of students in the district met or exceeded standards — in fact, no students are shown to have exceeded — AIMSweb shows 28.3 percent, with 160 children exceeding the standards. The AIMSweb data was provided to the News-Democrat by District 188.
However, ISBE spokesman Jaclyn Matthews said that while data for groups of 10 or fewer students are suppressed on the report card to avoid identifying them, they appear as blanks, not zeroes. “If you see a zero or any data reported, that data is true and is for a group of students larger than 10,” Matthews said.
Hruby said O’Fallon District 90 also uses more assessments than just PARCC to test performance. “It’s just one piece of the entire picture of achievement,” Hruby said.
The top-scoring school in either Madison or St. Clair county this year was Cassens Elementary in Edwardsville District 7. Principal Martha Richey said it is “very exciting” to have such high achievement scores, and gave credit to the district-wide staff development and curriculum alignment that has been going on since well before PARCC was introduced.
“Our teachers are well-trained and very consistent in how they teach across the district,” Richey said. Like the PARCC test itself, teachers work with students to help them find and show evidence from the texts, and they work with each other in collaboration.
“They understand that for learning to be engaging, it has to be exciting and fun for the students,” Richey said. “They meet on a regular basis and are always working together to find innovative, exciting, original ways to engage the students.”
Edwardsville schools also try to make the testing environment low-pressure and as stress-free as possible, integrating it into their regular routine, according to district administrators. The heavy lifting comes behind the scenes, with a 40-teacher commission that began six years ago to reevaluate the district’s curriculum and align it with the new Illinois Learning Standards. They took each standard that would be tested, broke it into subsections and have been training teachers in groups on the new alignments for the past five years, according to curriculum director Kathy Rice.
“We are fortunate here to have the support of a board and administration committed to a common goal,” said Superintendent Lynda Andre. From the administration and board to the principals to the teachers, Andre said, they all have the shared goal of excellent education for the students and they “know how to get there” consistently across the largest school district in the metro-east.
“I will never say it’s easy, it’s a lot of hard work,” Andre said. “But the entire team works together at every level to make it consistent across schools and grade levels.”
83 schools in St. Clair, Madison, Monroe and Clinton counties that scored the same or above the state average
93 schools in the four-county area that scored below the state average
High schools rising
The top-scoring high school in the metro-east was Highland High School, higher than O’Fallon, Belleville or Edwardsville. Principal Karen Gauen said Highland is “blessed with a supportive community,” with involved parents and motivated students as well as “some of the best educators I have ever seen.”
Gauen said that like Edwardsville, Highland has initiated a teacher-led process to encourage teachers to collaborate on lessons engaging students in “higher-order thinking.” The process has been in place since 2010, and the teachers share results with the rest of the faculty and collaborate on new ways to improve learning.
“For the last five years our school-wide goals have incorporated (Instructional Practices Inventory), reading across the content areas and writing across the content areas,” Gauen said. “The entire school community has worked together to help HHS achieve at a high level.”
Other high schools have seen successes in their initiatives as well. This year, Belleville District 201 saw traditionally low-scoring groups of students surpass the state averages, according to Director of Student Services Melissa Taylor.
While an average of 14.7 percent of black students in the state met or exceeded standards, Taylor said 55.7 percent of black students in District 201 scored at that level. That’s also above the state average for all students tested in Illinois. Taylor said this means the achievement gap — the disparity between what students of different races score on tests — seems to be narrowing in Belleville.
“It’s not that there isn’t a gap, but there’s some really good indicators there that our students are doing really well,” she said.
Scores for students in special education programs were also higher than the averages, which is “pretty phenomenal,” according to Taylor.
“Our students with disabilities, of course just by nature of that subgroup, (are) going to have some struggles with a standardized test, but we perform quite a bit higher than the state average there, too,” Taylor said.
Throughout the district, 73.2 percent of students with disabilities met or exceeded the standards in English language arts compared to 36.2 percent of all students statewide.
“We’re really proud,” Taylor said.
33.4 state average composite proficiency score for the PARCC assessment
District 201 Superintendent Jeff Dosier said the district started gearing up for PARCC shortly after the state adopted the new standards. He said teachers “stuck to the course” after seeing encouraging results following the first round of testing last year.
“It’s a culmination of preparation...and the results are just starting to pay off,” he said.
Nearly 50 percent of Belleville East High School students met or exceeded standards — 49.4 percent. Belleville East is the second-highest scoring high school in St. Clair County; O’Fallon High School has the top score with 50.5.
Belleville West High School saw 46.9 percent of students meet or exceed standards.
But this is the last year high school students are required to go through PARCC testing. Given the favorable scores the last two years, “it’s a little bittersweet,” Dosier said.
High schools will switch this spring from PARCC to the SAT college entrance exam.
“We may be the only high school district in the state who’s kind of sad to see PARCC go because we do feel like our curriculum is well aligned with the standards and then the test has been aligned with the standards, so it’s been able to show the good work that we’re doing,” Taylor said.
Madison County Regional Superintendent Robert Daiber said he felt this was a good move, as PARCC was controversial at the high school level. “Parents often didn’t feel the curriculum had been in place long enough to measure what was taught,” Daiber said.
Daiber said others looked on PARCC as a test derived from federal administration instead of more local focus. He doesn’t agree with that assessment, but said he doesn’t believe they did justice on implementing a new test prior to implementing a new curriculum.
“We were making an effort to assess students on concepts they hadn’t had enough classroom practice on,” Daiber said.
Daiber said it would be interesting to see how PARCC scores progress as the students in early elementary grades now grow through the higher grades learning the new material.
Taylor said The College Board informed school officials that the SAT will be similarly aligned with what District 201 is already teaching. Students in District 201 will have resources to prepare for the transition, including Khan Academy accounts that give them access to free online practice tests.
Daiber recommended parents read the entire school report card, which includes demographics, finances and social factors that may give them a broader view of their child’s school and their community. There is a definite correlation between social factors such as a high poverty rate or mobility rate — the percentage of students who move in and out of the district — and the scores. The data helps them determine the best way to target resources for helping schools improve, he said.
“The better the environment for learning, the better your scores will be,” he said.
Likewise, ISBE data analyst John Barker said PARCC is a “diagnostic tool that gives us clarity” to determine where the challenges should be met. “One test score is not going to tell you the whole story,” he said, but the data will help them determine where to focus their efforts.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
COUNTY
SCHOOL/DISTRICT
ENROLLMENT
COMPOSITE
ELA
MATH
Clinton
Carlyle CUSD 1
594
35.3
42
28.6
Clinton
Carlyle High School
79
39.2
51.9
26.3
Clinton
Carlyle Junior High School
345
27.1
34.8
19.5
Clinton
Carlyle Elementary School
170
50
51.8
48.2
Clinton
Wesclin CUSD 3
682
38.8
45.9
31.4
Clinton
Wesclin Sr High School
92
63.6
84.8
35.7
Clinton
Trenton Elem School
49
43.9
40.8
46.9
Clinton
New Baden Elementary School
61
43.4
37.7
49.2
Clinton
Wesclin Middle School
480
33.4
40
26.8
Clinton
Breese ESD 12
383
50.7
56.8
44.7
Clinton
Breese Elem School
259
46.4
53.7
39.1
Clinton
Beckemeyer Elem School
124
60
63.3
56.7
Clinton
Aviston Elem School
243
68.3
72.5
64.2
Clinton
Willow Grove Elem School
97
35.4
36.5
34.4
Clinton
Bartelso Elem School
91
69.2
75.8
62.6
Clinton
Germantown Elem School
165
61
64.6
57.3
Clinton
Damiansville Elem School
71
72.9
72.9
72.9
Clinton
Albers Elem School
119
62
65
59
Clinton
Central Comm High School
121
64.6
57.9
79.6
Clinton
St Rose Elem School
97
58.3
66.7
50
Clinton
North Wamac Grade School
87
16.8
14.5
19
Madison
Roxana CUSD 1
957
26.4
27
25.9
Madison
Roxana Sr High School
134
33.2
40.3
27.6
Madison
Roxana Junior High School
415
22.8
22
23.7
Madison
Central Elem School
252
33.6
31.6
35.6
Madison
South Roxana Elem School
156
17.7
21.3
14.2
Madison
Triad CUSD 2
1,927
33.3
35.2
31.3
Madison
Triad High School
273
28.8
34.3
19.5
Madison
Triad Middle School
851
31.3
33.4
29.1
Madison
Marine Elem School
53
51
44.2
57.7
Madison
Silver Creek Elementary
319
32.1
31.7
32.5
Madison
St Jacob Elem School
101
49
51.5
46.5
Madison
C A Henning School
330
35
37.3
32.7
Madison
Venice Elem School
62
10.5
6.5
14.5
Madison
Highland CUSD 5
1,523
43.7
50.3
37
Madison
Highland High School
242
51.7
63.3
38.4
Madison
Highland Middle School
638
49.2
51.8
46.7
Madison
Alhambra Primary School
48
36.2
31.9
40.4
Madison
Grantfork Upper Elementary
66
20.5
22.7
18.2
Madison
Highland Elementary School
529
37.4
47.8
26.9
Madison
Edwardsville CUSD 7
3,961
50.2
50.8
49.7
Madison
Edwardsville High School
613
39.2
46.1
30
Madison
Liberty Middle School
934
48.4
46.8
49.9
Madison
Lincoln Middle School
779
43.8
38.7
48.9
Madison
Columbus Elem School
384
60.2
63.9
56.5
Madison
Worden Elementary School
260
47.3
50.8
43.8
Madison
Woodland Elementary School
463
57.9
60.3
55.5
Madison
Cassens Elementary School
528
61.5
62.9
60
Madison
Bethalto CUSD 8
1,298
27.6
31.7
23.4
Madison
Civic Memorial High School
215
36.8
52.1
19.9
Madison
Wilbur Trimpe Middle School
576
23.2
23.6
22.8
Madison
Meadowbrook Intermediate
336
24
28.7
19.3
Madison
Parkside Primary School
171
38.2
38.8
37.6
Madison
Granite City CUSD 9
3,261
14.5
16.9
12
Madison
Granite City High School
433
25
30.9
15.8
Madison
Coolidge Junior High School
947
12.4
17.1
7.8
Madison
Grigsby Intermediate School
945
9.6
10.2
8.9
Madison
Frohardt Elementary School
179
19.7
17.4
21.9
Madison
Maryville Elem School
144
21.4
19.7
23.1
Madison
Mitchell Elementary School
164
10.7
8.5
12.8
Madison
Worthen Elem School
129
23.4
25
21.9
Madison
Wilson Elem School
129
9.1
9.4
8.7
Madison
Prather Elementary School
191
20.5
21.4
19.7
Madison
Collinsville CUSD 10
3,376
22.9
23.6
22.1
Madison
Collinsville High School
481
17.5
24.1
10.6
Madison
Collinsville Middle School
957
20.8
23.6
18
Madison
Webster Elementary School
125
17.2
17.2
17.2
Madison
Caseyville Elementary School
157
16
16
16
Madison
Kreitner Elem School
132
13.1
10.8
15.4
Madison
Jefferson Elem School
53
30.2
24.5
35.8
Madison
John Renfro Elementary School
212
20.7
22.9
18.5
Madison
Summit Elementary School
55
31.5
27.8
35.2
Madison
Maryville Elem School
176
52
47.4
56.6
Madison
Twin Echo Elem School
85
36.4
28
45
Madison
Dorris Intermediate School
943
23.8
22.4
25.2
Madison
Alton CUSD 11
3,281
25
29.4
20.4
Madison
Alton High School
444
27.6
28.7
25.6
Madison
Alton Middle School
1,413
23.7
30.2
17.2
Madison
Eunice Smith Elem School
170
36.2
44.2
28.2
Madison
Gilson Brown Elem School
163
24.1
26.3
21.9
Madison
Lewis & Clark Elem School
146
36.5
36.1
36.8
Madison
Lovejoy Elem School
159
24.8
30.6
19.1
Madison
West Elementary School
238
23.1
24.7
21.6
Madison
East Elementary School
272
17.2
22
12.4
Madison
North Elementary School
273
26.1
26.6
25.6
Madison
Madison CUSD 12
360
5.3
6.9
3.7
Madison
Madison Senior High School
37
6.8
14.7
0
Madison
Madison Jr High School
140
5.2
8.1
2.2
Madison
Bernard Long Elem School
183
5.1
4.5
5.6
Madison
East Alton SD 13
470
18
18.9
17.1
Madison
East Alton Middle School
249
14.8
17.1
12.4
Madison
Eastwood Elem School
221
21.6
20.8
22.4
Madison
East Alton-Wood River High
122
17.6
31.7
3.4
Madison
Wood River-Hartford ESD 15
488
12.7
14.8
10.5
Madison
Lewis-Clark Jr High School
239
11.6
13.4
9.7
Madison
Lewis-Clark Elem School
185
13.3
15.8
10.9
Madison
Hartford Elem School
64
14.8
17.2
12.5
Monroe
Valmeyer CUSD 3
259
36.6
36.3
36.9
Monroe
Valmeyer High School
33
46.2
60.6
31.3
Monroe
Valmeyer Jr High
107
36.2
37.1
35.2
Monroe
Valmeyer Elementary School
119
34.3
28.8
39.8
Monroe
Columbia CUSD 4
1,060
54.8
50.7
59.1
Monroe
Columbia High School
173
61.8
61.4
62.5
Monroe
Columbia Middle School
593
49.1
42.2
55.9
Monroe
Parkview Elementary School
294
62.8
61.4
64.1
Monroe
Waterloo CUSD 5
1,397
54.2
54.4
53.9
Monroe
Waterloo High School
217
47.1
38.2
54.6
Monroe
Waterloo Jr High School
589
51.8
57.8
45.7
Monroe
Roger Elem School
203
66.3
62
70.5
Monroe
Gardner Elem School
388
55.7
54
57.4
Monroe
Coulterville USD 1
105
24
34
12.4
Monroe
Coulterville High School
18
59.1
66.7
Monroe
Coulterville Jr High School
39
27.6
36.8
18.4
Monroe
Coulterville Elem School
48
12.8
19.1
6.4
Monroe
Red Bud CUSD 132
478
27.7
37.2
18
Monroe
Red Bud High School
92
15.6
20.7
9.9
Monroe
Red Bud Elem School
386
30.5
41.3
19.8
Monroe
Prairie Du Rocher Elem School
106
14.6
19.8
9.4
St. Clair
Lebanon CUSD 9
320
26.6
34.1
18.9
St Clair
Lebanon High School
154
24.7
36.9
11.5
St Clair
Lebanon Elem School
166
28.4
31.5
25.3
St Clair
Mascoutah CUD 19
1,990
46.9
51.4
42.3
St Clair
Mascoutah High School
281
40.4
49.3
29.4
St. Clair
Mascoutah Middle School
843
49.3
57.7
41
St. Clair
Mascoutah Elem School
432
45.6
45.8
45.5
St. Clair
Scott Elem School
300
43.3
43
43.6
St. Clair
Wingate Elem School
134
56.3
53.7
59
St Clair
St Libory Elem School
53
42.3
32.7
51.9
St Clair
Marissa CUSD 40
297
17.8
22
13.4
St Clair
Marissa Jr & Sr High School
127
18.2
20.7
15.5
St Clair
Marissa Elem School
170
17.5
22.9
12
St Clair
New Athens CUSD 60
298
37
44.9
28.5
St Clair
New Athens High School
62
27.8
40.7
7.9
St Clair
New Athens Jr High
126
38.7
48.8
28.3
St Clair
New Athens Elem
110
39.3
42.7
35.8
St Clair
Freeburg Elem School
518
48.2
52.2
44.3
St Clair
Freeburg Comm. High School
153
21.1
28.5
12.1
St Clair
Shiloh Village SD 185
406
54.6
59.9
49.4
St Clair
Shiloh Middle School
277
53.4
60.5
46.3
St Clair
Shiloh Elementary School
129
57.3
58.6
55.9
St Clair
O’Fallon CCSD 90
2,427
48.7
55.8
41.5
St Clair
Fulton Jr High School
537
47.9
58.9
36.9
St Clair
Amelia Carriel Jr High
703
45.8
56.2
35.4
St Clair
Estelle Kampmeyer Elem School
214
46.3
52.4
40.3
St Clair
J Emmett Hinchcliffe Sr Elem
168
59.6
60.2
59
St Clair
Laverna Evans Elem School
183
51.7
61.1
42.3
St Clair
Marie Schaefer Elem School
271
46.6
50.8
42.4
St Clair
Delores Moye Elem School
351
51.7
51.3
52.2
St Clair
Central SD 104
389
19.1
18.2
20.1
St Clair
Joseph Arthur Middle School
259
18.8
17.6
20
St Clair
Central Elem School
130
19.8
19.4
20.2
St Clair
Pontiac-W Holliday SD 105
462
39.5
46.2
32.7
St Clair
Pontiac Jr High School
219
42
50.9
33
St Clair
William Holliday Elem School
243
37.2
42
32.5
St Clair
Grant CCSD 110
384
23.1
26.4
19.7
St Clair
Grant Middle School
242
24.6
28.4
20.8
St Clair
Illini Elem School
142
20.5
23
18
St Clair
Wolf Branch SD 113
569
48.6
51
46.2
St Clair
Wolf Branch Middle School
396
47
51.9
42.2
St Clair
Wolf Branch Elem School
173
52.1
48.8
55.3
St Clair
Whiteside SD 115
849
30.3
35
25.7
St Clair
Whiteside Middle School
577
31.5
37.6
25.4
St Clair
Whiteside Elem School
272
27.9
29.4
26.3
St Clair
High Mount Elem School
281
34.6
42.9
26.3
St Clair
Belleville SD 118
2,437
30.3
33.3
27.3
St Clair
Central Jr High School
387
34.7
42.1
27.3
St Clair
West Jr High School
373
27.1
33.9
20.3
St Clair
Abraham Lincoln Elem School
323
27
29.3
24.7
St Clair
Douglas Elem School
173
16.6
19.2
14
St Clair
Franklin Elem School
92
22
22
22
St Clair
Henry Raab Elem School
109
32.2
33.6
30.8
St Clair
Jefferson Elem School
201
28
31.3
24.7
St Clair
Roosevelt Elem School
201
42.7
42.9
42.6
St Clair
Union Elem School
292
34.8
34.7
34.9
St Clair
Westhaven Elementary
286
31.1
30.5
31.7
St Clair
Belle Valley School
655
29.2
39.7
18.8
St Clair
Smithton Elem School
347
53.9
53.7
54
St Clair
Millstadt Consolidated School
523
48.7
54.9
42.6
St Clair
Harmony Emge SD 175
507
22.1
29
15.2
St Clair
Emge Jr High School
178
15.8
25.3
6.3
St Clair
Ellis Elem School
91
25.6
29.5
21.6
St Clair
Harmony Intermediate Center
238
25.4
31.5
19.3
St Clair
Signal Hill Elem School
230
39.7
38.6
40.8
St Clair
Cahokia CUSD 187
1,866
5.3
5.7
4.8
St Clair
Cahokia High School
243
5.9
10.4
1.3
St Clair
7th Grade Academy
206
5.9
5.6
6.1
St Clair
8th Grade Academy
190
5.1
5.4
4.9
St Clair
Oliver Parks 6th Grade School
219
2.3
1.4
3.3
St Clair
Huffman Elem School
361
5.2
3.9
6.5
St Clair
Penniman Elem School
435
3.4
4
2.8
St Clair
Estelle Sauget School of Choice
212
11
11.3
10.6
St Clair
Brooklyn UD 188
68
3.7
7.4
0
St Clair
Lovejoy Technology Academy
12
8.3
16.7
0
St Clair
Lovejoy Middle School
16
6.3
12.5
0
St Clair
Lovejoy Elementary School
40
1.3
2.5
0
St Clair
East St Louis SD 189
2,888
5.6
7.5
3.7
St Clair
SIU Charter Sch of East St Louis
23
21.1
47.8
2.9
St Clair
East St Louis Sr High School
347
4.2
7.5
0.4
St Clair
Mason/Clark Middle School
594
2.6
3.7
1.6
St Clair
East St Louis-Lincoln Middle School
507
8.1
13.6
2.6
St Clair
Dunbar Elem School
283
6.7
6.2
7.2
St Clair
Annette Officer Elementary
286
5.1
5.6
4.5
St Clair
Katie Harper-Wright Elementary
277
7.1
8
6.2
St Clair
Gordon Bush Elementary
246
3.1
3.7
2.5
St Clair
James Avant Elementary School
325
7
7.1
6.8
St Clair
Dupo CUSD 196
558
31.3
38.8
23.7
St Clair
Dupo High School
89
13.1
15.7
10.1
St Clair
Dupo Jr High School
150
34.9
50.7
19.2
St Clair
Bluffview Elem School
319
34.6
39.9
29.4
St Clair
Belleville Twp HSD 201
1,103
48.2
73.2
24.1
St Clair
Belleville High School-East
577
49.4
73.9
25.9
St Clair
Belleville High School-West
526
46.9
72.4
22.2
St Clair
O’Fallon High School
570
50.5
47.9
53.5
STATE OF ILLINOIS
1,050,307
33.4
36.2
30.5
