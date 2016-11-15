School district to consider April ballot question on penny sales tax

The Belleville District 118 School Board meets Tuesday night to again consider asking voters whether to impose a countywide penny sales tax increase.
The board will vote on a resolution that would move toward putting a question on the ballot in the April 4 election asking resident to vote “yes” or “no” on a 1-cent increase to the sales tax in St. Clair County. Revenue from the tax would be used on school facilities and paying down bonds in District 118, according to Superintendent Matt Klosterman.
He said the resolution isn’t an endorsement of the increase by the board; it instead expresses that the board thinks the question should be on the ballot for voters’ consideration.
District 118 would not be alone in asking St. Clair County residents to decide on the proposed increase. Similar resolutions would need to be passed by school districts representing more than 50 percent of the county’s student population for the question to be put on voter’s April ballot, Klosterman said.
Most school districts, including District 118, decided against putting the question on the Nov. 8 ballot when they had the chance over the summer. Klosterman said at the time he was worried voters might not be adequately prepared to answer the question in November because of the “enormity of the election.”
According to Klosterman, the benefit of the increase is two-fold in Belleville.
If passed, he said residents from St. Clair County and elsewhere who shopped in the county would be subject to the tax and would be helping to support the upkeep of school buildings with their purchases.
“With the age of our buildings, there’s always some things that we’re needing to do,” he said of how the revenue would benefit District 118. That includes the repair and replacement of roofs, flooring, parking lots, playgrounds and more. “The money could be put toward helping us accomplish some of those things,” Klosterman said.
Because the revenue could be used toward paying back the district’s existing bonds, Klosterman said the sales tax increase could also mean property taxes don’t need to be increased to make bond payments.
In other business
The District 118 School Board will also consider the following:
▪ Resolution to estimate the tax levy.
This is the first step toward approving next year’s levy, Klosterman said. The board will project what that levy would be during Tuesday’s meeting but will not officially take action on it until next month’s meeting. Klosterman said the levy could change in the meantime, but the board has to make a public projection.
▪ Personnel appointment.
Klosterman said the board will vote on whether to hire a health aid to support the district’s nurses. Some of the schools don’t have a full-time nurse, so Klosterman said an aid would be able to help out administering medications among other duties when a nurse is not available.
The board will also discuss the results of the last year’s standardized test — called the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers — that were made public at www.illinoisreportcard.com at the end of October.
