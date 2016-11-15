School district to consider April ballot question on penny sales tax

1:39 Mark Eckert discusses possible facelift for Shopland Pause

1:47 Metro-east teacher ensures every kid feels special

1:44 How did Belleville District 201 teachers help students top state average test scores?

3:26 SIUE student wants to help preserve black history, culture

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:39 Newly-elected St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

1:50 Fourth quarter Mater Dei drive falls short in 4A quarterfinal

0:23 Slow motion: Did Mater Dei score winning points or not?