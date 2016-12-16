These 12-year-olds felt unnoticed at school. An educator changed that.

1:48 McKendree Athletic Hall of Famer attends his final Bearcats basketball game Pause

2:03 No raffle winner in Nashville as Queen of Hearts again goes unpicked

0:39 Auction to feature items from former Flyer and NBA player Darius Miles

1:05 Former East St. Louis Flyers star Darius Miles' belongings go to auction

2:42 Legion raffle approaching $250,000

1:16 Three dead in wreck south of Belleville

1:16 Fatal crash south of Belleville

0:40 Wreck on Centreville Avenue in Belleville

0:58 Belleville mayor and other candidates petition for election