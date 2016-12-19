Belleville District 201 school board to consider two tax issues

The Belleville District 201 school board meets Monday night to consider two issues that could affect taxpayers next year: its annual property tax levy and a sales tax hike referendum.
During the meeting, board members will set the tax levy for next year, which Superintendent Jeff Dosier said will be consistent with the one set in December last year.
The board is also scheduled to take a vote on whether a countywide sales tax increase should be placed on the April 4 ballot. School boards representing more than half of St. Clair County’s students needed to agree that it should be on the ballot for it to come before voters in 2017.
Regional Superintendent Susan Sarfaty said Friday that enough school boards had done so.
“We are over the 50 percent threshold to be placed on the ballot,” Sarfaty said.
District 201’s board will consider the potential 1-cent sales tax hike on Monday. The added revenue would be distributed to school districts in St. Clair County for infrastructure costs. The increase would not apply to certain purchases, like drugs and unprepared food.
In other business, the board will consider renewing the contracts of some administrators, including Dosier, Assistant Superintendent Brian Mentzer and Director of Student Services Melissa Taylor.
The board will also consider whether to regulate expense reimbursements for things like travel and workshops, which Dosier said is now required by statute.
“We will have a resolution that basically sets rules for how much can be reimbursed for board members should they go anywhere,” Dosier said. “We’re also going to use the same rules for staff members.”
The board meets at 7 p.m. Monday at 920 North Illinois St. in Belleville.
