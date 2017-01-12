How is your child’s school preparing for Friday’s winter storm?

As the metro-east braced for a winter storm that was expected to bring ice Friday, area school districts were making plans for their students and staff, with at least one district announcing school would be canceled.
Meteorologists said Thursday the predicted ice wouldn’t start rolling in until Friday morning or midday Friday, though a winter storm watch goes into effect late Thursday for the St. Louis area.
The National Weather Service said there’s a chance of freezing rain Friday morning, and it’s likely in the afternoon. The storm could bring an estimated accumulation of one-quarter inch to three-quarters of an inch of ice.
Some school districts, like O’Fallon District 90, opted to cancel after-school programs ahead of the storm. Others, like Belleville District 118, wanted to wait until Thursday evening to make a decision on cancellations. East St. Louis District 189, on the other hand, announced Thursday afternoon that its schools would be closed Friday.
At least one local district leader was personally affected by the winter weather: Superintendent Jeff Dosier missed the last school board meeting because his flight was delayed after visiting family in Oregon over the weekend.
“So I do understand that this is a bad storm,” Dosier said.
St. Clair County schools
In East St. Louis District 189, all campuses will be closed Friday because of the inclement weather, according to district spokeswoman Sydney Stigge-Kaufman.
After-school activities on Thursday will continue as planned, she said, with the exception of one school.
“As of now, all after-school activities scheduled at Mason/Clark Middle School have been canceled today and tomorrow,” she stated.
One evening basketball game at Mason/Clark will continue, though. It is the game against Lincoln that starts at 4:30 p.m.
O’Fallon District 90 announced in a post to its Facebook page Wednesday morning that it would not offer after-school care services on Friday because of the threat of freezing rain. A letter was also sent to affected families informing them of the cancellation.
“For the safety of our students and staff, we feel it is best that families have time to make alternate arrangements for Friday afternoon/evening,” District 90 stated. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”
The district said the decision was made based on its experience during the ice storm before winter break; Many parents at the time had trouble picking up students in the after-school program by 6 p.m. because of road conditions, according to the district.
“Some staff and students were therefore stranded at the school until after 9 p.m.,” the district stated.
It also asked that preschool students be picked up by 3:30 p.m. Friday. District 90 said additional closings would be posted to its Facebook page as decisions are made.
Belleville District 118 Superintendent Matt Klosterman said the district wouldn’t be making a decision on whether to cancel school until after about 5 p.m. Thursday.
Klosterman said district leaders are watching for updates from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Missouri Department of Transportation, as well as local meteorologists, and are communicating with other superintendents in the metro-east.
District 118 would announce school cancellations on its website, through a robocall to district parents and through local television news channels.
If school is canceled, Klosterman said the district’s after-school child care program is canceled, too.
Klosterman said the decision will be made based on when experts think the winter storm will hit the metro-east, which has been pushed back from the original prediction of Thursday evening, and based on the amount of ice they think will accumulate.
“We have decisions to make about students and staff getting to school safely, but we also have to make decisions about them getting home safely,” Klosterman said. “... We just saw a few weeks ago what a little bit of ice can do. It pretty much shut everything down.”
Early dismissal won’t be a consideration in District 118, according to Klosterman, because officials don’t want to send young children home to a house that potentially has no supervision if the parents work.
But parents will be able to pick their children up early if they want to, Klosterman said.
One of the local superintendents who District 118 has been communicating with about the storm is Jeff Dosier of Belleville District 201. Dosier said that’s because many area families have children in both the Belleville elementary schools and high schools.
District 201 is also waiting until Thursday evening to make a decision about canceling school. Dosier said if the forecast doesn’t change significantly, “it will be difficult to have school.”
“It doesn’t sound good,” he said.
Doiser has already experienced the travel difficulties of the winter storm when he was visiting family in central Oregon over the weekend. He said his flight home Sunday was delayed because of snow, so he didn’t return to the metro-east until Wednesday.
“I don’t care if I ever see snow again,” Dosier said.
Ahead of the district’s decision about whether to close school, Dosier said after-school activities have already been rescheduled or canceled.
Belleville East’s and West’s Friday night event were moved to Thursday night, according to Dosier, and events for Friday evening and Saturday morning have been canceled. He said those events could be rescheduled at a later date.
An announcement about potential school closings would come Thursday evening. Dosier said District 201 would alert students and parents through its robocall system; The announcement would also be posted to its website, as well as its Facebook and Twitter accounts.
“We don’t want to get students here at 8:30 only to send them home at 10,” Dosier said.
