Belleville school to open bid process for new sports complex project

In three months, Althoff Catholic High School has raised $1.6 million toward its plan to construct a new athletics complex and renovate its library, Principal Dave Harris said in a recent video about the campaign.
Althoff wants to build an outdoor athletics complex so its sports teams can practice and play on its campus instead of facilities across the region. The school is also planning to renovate its second-floor library to make room from a lab that would focus on science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and math.
Harris said in an emailed update that the diocese recently granted permission for Althoff to open the bid process for the sports complex and to solidify its plans for the lab.
The school said in April that its fundraising goal was $2.5 million — today, it is more than half way there. The money raised so far came from 320 donors, according to Harris.
“Our goal is to raise another $800,000 between now and March 13,” he wrote.
