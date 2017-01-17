Belleville school board to consider retiring principal’s replacement

At its Tuesday night meeting, the Belleville District 118 School Board will consider appointing a replacement for one of the district’s principals, who is retiring.
Douglas School Principal Teresa Blomenkamp will retire at the end of the 2016-17 school year, according to Superintendent Matt Klosterman.
Her retirement will be effective June 30. The new principal would start July 1 with board approval.
In other business, the school board will consider a new agreement with Chicago’s Kendall College school of education. Klosterman said the agreement would give college students in a program to become a teacher one of their first experiences in a school building in District 118.
College students’ experiences would be largely observation, Klosterman said.
An agreement with the St. Clair County Health Department will also come before the school board Tuesday. Klosterman said this agreement is a continuation of existing services offered to district families with infants and children up to the age of 5.
Services for newborns through 3-year-olds are homebound and those for 3- through 5-year-olds are school based. Klosterman said district staff, who are paid through a grant, work with parents to make sure the children are reaching appropriate developmental milestones.
