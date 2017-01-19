Here’s how you can learn about teachers’ pension issues in Illinois

Metro-east residents have an opportunity to find out more about teachers’ pension issues in Illinois at a town hall-style meeting.
Dick Ingram, the executive director of the Teachers’ Retirement System of the State of Illinois, will visit Collinsville to take questions and provide facts to teachers and the general public.
The meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the Collinsville High School auditorium, 2201 South Morrison Ave.
The Teachers’ Retirement System of the State of Illinois is the 37th largest pension system in the United States, according to a news release from TRS. It serves 406,855 members, including teachers, administrators and other public school personnel employed outside of Chicago.
