School district picks metro-east high school’s new principal

The Mascoutah District 19 School Board recently appointed one of Mascoutah High School’s assistant principals to replace its retiring principal.
At its Jan. 17 meeting, the board picked Brandon Woodrome to replace current Principal Sandy Jouglard when she retires at the end of the 2016-17 school year. Jouglard’s last day is June 30. Woodrome will take over on July 1.
“We feel Brandon’s ability to relate to students and staff as well as his leadership style make him an excellent choice as the next principal at MHS,” the district stated in a news release.
Woodrome said he’s excited and “very humbled” by the opportunity.
“It really is a dream-come-true job for me,” he said. “I live in Mascoutah. My kids will be students at the high school.”
He has five children ranging in age from sixth-grade to 6 months old, and has been a resident of Mascoutah the last 16 years.
Woodrome has been the assistant principal at Mascoutah High School for about two and a half years, he said. Before that, he was the social studies department chair at his alma mater, Belleville West High School.
He earned education degrees from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, McKendree University and Lindenwood University. Woodrome began his career at St. Clare Catholic School in O’Fallon, where he taught seventh- and eighth-graders.
It really is a dream-come-true job for me.
Brandon Woodrome, Mascoutah High School’s principal in 2017-18 school year
During his transition into the principal position at Mascoutah High School, the school will be undergoing construction to address space issues.
The school board approved contracts for $2.26 million in construction at the Jan. 17 meeting. RW builders will finish work on about 12,000 square feet on the second floor, which will become classrooms and science labs. That space was left unfinished six years ago when the new building was constructed.
The cost of that project alone is $1.3 million.
Lake Construction will also build a 6,500-square-foot space adjacent to the building that will be used by student groups like wrestlers and cheerleaders to practice. Woodrome said it’s possible the space could also be used by physical education classes. The cost of that project is $965,830.
Students organize trade show coming to Belleville
They’re still studying business, but these Belleville high school students have already organized a trade show that will take place next month.
From 4-8 p.m. Feb. 7, the community is invited to talk to area businesses and participate in a silent auction and art sale at Scottish Rite Banquet Hall, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West in Belleville. There will also be two keynote speakers and a question and answer panel with the students.
The speakers will be artist and entrepreneur Ben Glenn and Kaskaskia Engineering owner Geri Boyer, of Belleville.
The high school organizers are from the Belleville CEO program, which links students from Althoff Catholic High School and Belleville East and West high schools with local professionals.
Tickets for the event are $40 for adults and $15 for students; They can be purchased online at eventbrite.com by searching for “Around the Fountain,” which is the name of the event.
For more information, call 618-979-4757 or 618-616-0653 or send an email to BellevilleCEO2017@gmail.com.
Metro-east schools open their doors to the public
Two local schools each have an open house event on Jan. 29.
In O’Fallon, St. Clare Catholic School is inviting the public to visit from 1:30-3 p.m. The school is located at 214 W. Third St.
Teachers, school board members and administrators are expected to attend.
Parents will be able to tour the building’s 2013 addition, which includes a modern science lab, an expanded computer room and library, as well as new classrooms and offices. Those interested in registering their children for kindergarten in 2017 can do so during the open house.
Sunday is also the first day of St. Clare School’s Catholic Schools Week events. The week ends with the annual spaghetti dinner from 4-7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 in the school cafeteria and gym. Tickets for that event will be available at the door.
For more information, contact St. Clare School at 618-632-6327.
In Belleville, the community can visit Zion Lutheran School from 12:30-3 p.m. Visitors will be able to meet teachers and staff and explore classrooms at the school, located at 1810 McClintock Ave.
Open enrollment for the 2017-18 school year at Zion Lutheran starts Jan. 30. Learn more and pre-register at zionschoolbelleville.org.
School’s ‘hall of light’ honors spiritual, academic endeavors
Holy Trinity Catholic School will kick off Catholic Schools Week on Sunday by inducting members of the school community into its “hall of light.”
Principal Michael Oslance said the hall of light is similar to a hall of fame at other institutions. “However, our hall of light celebrates how the presence of Jesus shines brightly through the extraordinary efforts of those called to serve in His name,” he said.
Those who will be inducted are:
▪ Sharon and Jerry Buckley
▪ Peggy Mauch
▪ Sherri and Mike Keefe
▪ Holy Trinity Thursday Crew
▪ Jenny and Charles Kassly
▪ Mary and Pat Cummins
▪ Jennifer and Steve Melichar
A special honor, called the Good Shepherd Award, will also be presented to Kevin Schaaf; It recognizes a contribution by an individual who helps guide the Holy Trinity Catholic School faith community.
The induction ceremony will take place at the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Jan. 29 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fairview Heights.
Local Girl Scouts earn highest honor for service projects
While one Girl Scout was documenting and learning about her town’s past, another was working with the next generation. Both received Girl Scout Gold Awards for their separate service projects.
Triad High School senior Madeleine Renken worked with the Troy Genealogical Society for her service project, called “Graphing the Graveyard.” Together, they photographed and documented all of the graves in the Troy City Cemetery, which are available online through findagrave.com, according to the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois.
“...I learned so much about the people who started my town and the citizens who lived in it and about Troy’s history as well,” Madeleine said of her project.
As part of Granite City High School senior Dakota Smallie’s service project, she worked to educate elementary school students.
Dakota started and maintained a community garden called the Pontoon Beach Patchwork Garden. The idea came from a group discussion with other Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts about issues of hunger and nutrition.
“The most important thing I have learned through Girl Scouting is that I can accomplish anything I set my mind to,” Dakota said.
Both teens have been Girl Scouts for 12 years.
Children send care package to Illinois State Police
Earlier this month, preschoolers at Kool Kids Daycare in Troy sent homemade cookies, snacks and water to the Illinois State Police District 11 headquarters in Collinsville.
Illinois State Police said in a post to its Facebook page that several members would visit the daycare to personally thank the children and teachers.
“We are greatly humbled for the out pouring of support by our wonderful community members,” said Lt. Timothy Tyler, District 11 Commander.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
Comments