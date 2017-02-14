As school district considers budget cuts, 2 sports ‘on chopping block’

O’Fallon Township High School hopes to cut $1 million from its budget as it plans for the 2017-18 school year, according to information provided by District 203.
And that could mean the end of the school’s swimming and lacrosse programs. Suzanne Gibson, girls swimming head coach, said she got the news Friday.
“The athletic programs were notified late last week about the proposed cuts,” Gibson said. “We’re on a ‘menu of options,’ meaning it’s not a for sure thing, but we’re on the chopping block.”
Superintendent Darcy Benway said Tuesday the board is “considering all possible options at this time.” Benway is expected to provide more information about potential budget cuts at the next board meeting, according to School Board President Lynda Cozad.
The school board meets at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Instructional Media Center at the Smiley campus, 600 S. Smiley St. in O’Fallon. Cozad said the information will be available on the district’s website after the meeting for everyone who was not able to attend.
Other board members, including Vice President Mark Christ, Steve Dirnbeck and Brett Schuette, did not respond to News-Democrat requests for comment.
Information provided by the school district stated that it faces a $2.3 million deficit.
“If the district takes no action, and if model assumptions are reasonably accurate, the district will exhaust all reserves and will not have cash to operate during fiscal year 2021,” a District 203 PowerPoint presentation stated.
Personnel reductions and potential salary freezes are being considered to cut costs, as well as reductions in operating or extracurricular budgets. The swimming and lacrosse programs are not specifically mentioned in literature provided by the district.
