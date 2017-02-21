School district to consider new principal for Belleville school

The Belleville District 118 School Board meets Tuesday night to consider appointing a new principal at Westhaven Elementary School and authorizing a tax abatement.
Board members will also have the opportunity to discuss the future of the district’s transportation services as its bus contract comes to an end.
Superintendent Matt Klosterman said Kelly Harter is the recommendation the board will consider to replace Westhaven Principal Geoff Schwalenberg. Harter is currently the dean of students at West Junior High. Schwalenberg will leave Westhaven to replace Douglas School Principal Teresa Case when she retires at the end of the school year.
In other business, board members will decide whether to abate real estate taxes by about $250,000, according to Klosterman. He said this is something District 118 has done for the last several years.
The board will also discuss its options for bus services, including extending its transportation contract with First Student, Inc., putting the service out for a bid to hear from other bus companies or offering the service itself, which would require purchasing buses and hiring drivers.
Klosterman said District 118 is on the same contract with Belleville District 201 as well as some of District 201’s other feeder schools; District 118’s school board only has control of its portion of that contract. The Belleville high school district is also currently considering its options for bus services in the future.
The Belleville District 118 School Board meets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at 105 West A St. in Belleville.
At the start of the meeting, the eighth-grade boys basketball team from West Junior High will be recognized after finishing a 26-1 season.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
