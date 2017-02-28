SIUE wants national honor society for military, veteran students

1:03 Student of the week Alex DiGiovanni Pause

2:59 O'Fallon High looking at budget cuts, including two sports

1:08 Belleville East senior Javon Pickett talks regional win

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

0:42 Allegiant Air Helps MidAmerica One Flight At A Time

1:08 Allegiant Adds Destin-Fort Walton Destination

1:11 Track hoe tears up car wash for small change

1:52 Edwardsville seniors lead Tigers to state

0:50 Wesclin celebrates basketball regional title