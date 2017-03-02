O’Fallon school board holding emergency meeting tonight to review cuts

O’Fallon School District 203’s school board has called an emergency meeting for Thursday after the school board voted this week to cut $1 million from next year’s budget.
The District 203 School Board previously approved a deficit-reduction plan that will reduce O’Fallon Township High School’s teaching staff in the 2017-18 school year, among other cuts. During Thursday’s meeting, the board will review that plan, and board members could decide to revise it, according to the meeting agenda.
Among the changes to next year’s budget that the board previously approved are:
▪ Reductions in certified teaching staff equivalent to 8.4 full-time positions, including the equivalent of 6.8 full-time positions in classroom sections. Guidance and library staff are also affected by the reductions.
▪ Reductions in certified administrators equivalent to 1 full-time position.
▪ Reductions in non-certified personnel equivalent to 5 full-time positions.
▪ Increase in athletic fees from $100 per participant to $175 per participant.
▪ Increase in textbook and registration fees from $150 per student to $175 per student.
▪ Reduction of $93,000 in the district’s operating budgets.
▪ Elimination of the school’s early bird, or zero hour, program.
The emergency meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room of the O’Fallon Township High School Smiley campus, 600 S. Smiley St. The board will speak privately in an executive session at the start of the meeting before considering the deficit-reduction plan.
