Belleville teacher to become Father McGivney’s new principal

Father McGivney Catholic High School recently hired a new principal.
Joe Lombardi, a Belleville West High School teacher, will take over for Father McGivney’s interim principal, Bobbie Madura, this summer.
For the last 18 years, Lombardi has worked as an educator, coach and chair of the science department at West.
Lombardi stated in a news release that he is honored to be selected from the pool of candidates.
“Not only am I passionate about McGivney’s history and mission, but I’m also excited about where the school is headed, and I can’t wait to be part of those future successes as well,” he stated.
The school is in its fifth year and has seen enrollment growth from its first freshman class of 17 students to more than 200 total students today. Lombardi was a member of Father McGivney’s curriculum committee, according to the release.
Bishop Thomas Paprocki expressed the diocese’s approval in the release.
“We are expecting great things from Mr. Lombardi as its educational leader, and he has our full support to achieve them,” Paprocki stated.
Father McGivney’s school board chairman, Doug Villhard, said in the release that he’s glad the new principal is local.
“Not only will he be a great principal on day one, but we also don’t have to wait for him to get up to speed on our community in order to successfully recruit students and teachers,” Villhard stated. “He’s committed, and he’s ready to go. This is his home.”
Lombardi’s children attended Catholic school in Edwardsville, where the family lives.
“I love teaching, mentoring teachers, and working with students. And I can’t wait to do all three in an environment where I can freely incorporate my faith into all aspects of education,” he stated. “I’ve seen the power of that as a parent in my own children’s Catholic education.”
