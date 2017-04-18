Congressman accepting local submissions for D.C. art contest

Students in parts of Madison and Clinton counties have until April 28 to enter their artwork into the 2017 Congressional Art Competition.

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, is accepting entries from high school students who live in the 15th Congressional District.

“The winning artwork from my district will be displayed in Washington, D.C., in a tunnel that connects the Cannon House Office Building to the Capitol,” Shimkus stated in a news release. “Hundreds of staff and visitors will see the artwork each day.”

The original work can include paintings, drawings, collages, prints, photographs, computer-generated art and mixed media. Entry forms and a full list of guidelines are available at shimkus.house.gov/art. For more information, contact Jenny Pruitt at 618-252-8271 or via email at Jenny.Pruitt@mail.house.gov.