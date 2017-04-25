SIUE tabbed a top 10 best online college in Illinois

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is among the top 10 Best Online Colleges in Illinois, according to College Choice, a ranking and review online publication.
SIUE ranked ninth out of 23 universities in the state. Rankings were based primarily on academic quality as well as return on investment.
“This ranking is a wonderful acknowledgment of SIUE’s strong and innovative academic offerings,” Scott Belobrajdic, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management, said in a released statement. “We continue to see increasing enrollment in these programs, and remain committed to providing our students with a valuable educational experience by offering quality courses and excellent instruction.”
SIUE’s online degree programs include one undergraduate degree, five graduate degrees, one doctoral degree and a certificate option.
The programs highlighted by College Choice included the School of Nursing’s accelerated RN to BS, master’s in nursing — health care and nursing administration, and doctor of nursing practice.
Jamie Forsythe: 618-239-2562, @BND_JForsythe
Comments